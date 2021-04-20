Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

