Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 78,545 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,545 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

AMAT opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

