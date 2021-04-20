POPCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,254.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $792,752.51 and approximately $7,254.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

