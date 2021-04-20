Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $405,345.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $405,345.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portion has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

