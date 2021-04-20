PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.