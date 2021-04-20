PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $80,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

