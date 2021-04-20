PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

