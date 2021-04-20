PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 92,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 182,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 74,915 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 250,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$28.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

