Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PDS opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

