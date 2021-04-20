Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,500 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.32% of CareCloud worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTBC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

