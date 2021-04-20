Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 11,105 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -469.92. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

