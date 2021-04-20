Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $455,000 Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

