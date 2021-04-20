Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

