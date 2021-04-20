Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,765 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.