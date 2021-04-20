Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

