Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. Primerica has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

