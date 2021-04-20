Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

