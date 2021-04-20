Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,688 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

ZUMZ opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,713 shares of company stock worth $19,298,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

