Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Varex Imaging worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

VREX stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

