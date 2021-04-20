Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

