Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,444 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

