Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 37,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $113.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

