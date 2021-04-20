Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 275,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 42,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.