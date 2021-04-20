ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

