Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,552,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

