Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

