PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.14

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.14 and last traded at $163.95, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.75.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

