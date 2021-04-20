Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

