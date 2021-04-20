Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.53.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

