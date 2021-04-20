Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

