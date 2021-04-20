Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.