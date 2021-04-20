Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $603.72 on Monday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $184.67 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

