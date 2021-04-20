Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

