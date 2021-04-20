Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

