Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lowered by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.76 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 764,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

