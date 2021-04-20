Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth about $83,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

