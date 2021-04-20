Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Increased by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Walt Disney in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

