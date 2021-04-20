Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.