Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

