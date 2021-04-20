Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,994. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

