Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

