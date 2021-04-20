Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21.

RMSYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

