Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,583.74

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,583.74 ($20.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,852 ($24.20). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,836 ($23.99), with a volume of 50,045 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,711.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,583.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

