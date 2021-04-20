Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,817.28 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

