Raymond James Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $59.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Open Text stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

