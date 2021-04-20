Realio Network Hits Market Cap of $11.21 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003066 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $176,445.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

