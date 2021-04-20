Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.