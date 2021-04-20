RED Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. RED has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $57,198.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.03 or 0.00453567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

