Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $33.59 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

