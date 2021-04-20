ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $197.15 million and $1.37 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,594.55 or 0.99798092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00567634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.60 or 0.00380178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.00866987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00136426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003692 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

